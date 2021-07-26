Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $129

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- carrying case
- 22 hours playback
- blocks external noise
- Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth
- Model: MRJ82LL/A
Apply coupon code "DN723-32-FS" to save $28 off the lst price and bag free shipping ($6.95 savings). It's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- lightning connector
- 4 sizes of eartips
- noise isolation
That's the best price we could find by $5, although major retailers charge $145 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- up to 40 hours of battery life
- built-in microphone
- on-ear controls
- Apple W1 chip
- Model: MX432ZM/A
That's a savings of $150 of the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Matte Black at this price.
- adaptive noise cancelling
- up to 22-hour battery life
- Apple W1 headphone chip
- on-ear controls
- microphone
- includes carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, and universal USB charging cable
- Model: MX3X2LL/A
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
While you'll have to head in-store to snag this deal, it will be worth the trip. It's $11 under our mention from a week ago and an all-time price low. (It's also the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now
- Note this deal is available in-store only. (See page 3 of the sales flyer for details.)
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's a savings of 68% off the list price. Additionally, apply code "dealnewsfs" to bag free shipping ($9.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Must select a color and size in cart for the coupon to apply.
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
That's a savings of $71 off the list price. Apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (a $9 discount). Buy Now at SideDeal
- measures 8.86" x 3.86" x 1.89"
- hinged lid
- 430-grade heavy duty stainless steel construction
Make the outdoors as hospitable as possible with this selection of fans, hammocks, BBQ accessories, greenhouses, outdoor lighting, garden tools, outdoor games, and more. Shop Now at SideDeal
- Pictured is the Remarkable Goodz Octopus Adjustable Arm Fan for $34 ($66 off).
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $8.99 flat shipping fee.
