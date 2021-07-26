Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $129
SideDeal
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$129 $300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100.

  • Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
  • carrying case
  • 22 hours playback
  • blocks external noise
  • Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth
  • Model: MRJ82LL/A
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $274
Amazon · 2 days ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$274 $300

It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • carrying case
  • 22 hours playback
  • blocks external noise
  • Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth
  • Model: MRJ82LL/A
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
SideDeal 57% -- $129 Buy Now
Amazon 8% $149 (exp 3 days ago) $274 Check Price
Verizon   $135 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price