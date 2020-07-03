New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
BatteryMINDer Plus Battery Charger/Trickle Charger/Desulfator
$40
pickup

That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • does not overcharge, regardless of time connected
  • high-frequency pulses safely remove sulfate from battery's plates
  • no need to add water to maintenance-type batteries during long, non-use storage
  • can monitor up to 4 batteries at a time
  • designed for use with 12V lead acid batteries
  • Model: 12117TC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Automotive Northern Tool
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Northern Tool · 2 mos ago
BatteryMINDer Plus Battery Charger/Trickle Charger/Desulfator
$25 $60
curbside pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • does not overcharge, regardless of time connected
  • high-frequency pulses safely remove sulfate from battery's plates
  • no need to add water to maintenance-type batteries during long, non-use storage
  • can monitor up to 4 batteries at a time
  • designed for use with 12V lead acid batteries
  • Model: 12117TC
↑ less
Buy Now