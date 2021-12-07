That's a savings of $78 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4" leg levelers
- includes 2 soccer balls
- Model: SOC054_087B
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 100 items, including Star Wars, Minecraft, Creator, City, Classic, and more varieties. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Building Kit for $39.99 ($10 off).
- Spend $35 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is available on many items.)
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $3.99, there's something for everyone.
Plus, orders over $170 get Santa's Front Yard for free, while VIP member orders of $200 or more snag a VIP fleece blanket. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on a wide selection of toys for all ages. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol Wooden ABC Block Truck for $16.19 (low by $3).
For stargazing or general distance viewing, choose a telescope or pair of binoculars to suit your needs. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope for $44.95 (low by $4).
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
It's $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 47.40" x 24.30" x 68.30"
- all-steel frame
- attached power strip
- 5-watt work light
- 4 drawers and 2 cabinets
- peg board backer
- holds up to 558-lbs.
- Model: 6713
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
It's $132 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- measures 60" x 33" x 31"
- includes two 42" pool cues, 1-set of high quality resin balls 1.875" diameter, chalk, and triangle-rack
- Model: BL060Y19008
