Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $99
Baratza · 1 hr ago
Refurb Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
$99 $139
$16 shipping

That's around $24 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Baratza

  • Posted by William
  • "Coming from a cheap blade grinder, I'm not sure if any other single piece of coffee equipment resulted in as big of an improvement in my morning cup than my beloved Encore. It's more than capable of efficient and consistent grinds for all of my preps - Aeropress, Flair, V60, Chemex - it dials in really well. Plus, I love that Baratza sells replacement parts at very reasonable prices. As a company policy, they actively encourage owners to repair their grinders (if needed) - thus avoiding pricy replacements. That being said, in the seven years I've owned mine, I've only had to replace one part, for a whopping $4."
  • A 1-year Baratza warranty is provided.
  • 40 step grind settings
  • 8-oz. bean hopper
  • fits under most kitchen cabinets
  • Model: 485
  • Published 1 hr ago
