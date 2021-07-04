Banzai Battle Blast Inflatable Water Park for $350
Best Buy · 14 mins ago
Banzai Battle Blast Inflatable Water Park
$350 $500
pickup

It's $150 off and the best price we can find. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • This item is available for pickup only.
  • measures about 15-Foot x 11-Foot x 8-Foot
  • inflates in less than 3 minutes with the included blower motor
  • includes a built-in basketball hoop and inflatable basketball, anchor stakes, and anchor bags (for added stability)
  • Model: 35547
