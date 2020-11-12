It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Mac, Windows, & Linux compatible
- send HDMI signal to computer via USB out
- Model: BHDUSB3
That's $2 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports 720p, 1080i, and 1080p video resolution
- Includes one SDI (BNC) input socket and individual HDMI and SDI (BNC) output sockets (not bi-directional)
- Model: SDI-HDMI
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- records over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device
- 4 tuners
- compatible with Alexa-enabled devices for voice control
- stores up to 150 hours of HD programming
Clip the on-page coupon and save $150 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- front and rear LED lights
- retractable handlebar
- 12.4 mph max speed
- 9.3 mile max range
- weighs 23.2-lbs.
- folds to 8.7" tall
- 15% max slope
- 4 riding modes
- cruise control
- IPX4 rating
- Model: AA.00.0001.49
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Clip the $200 on page coupon to drop the price to $80 below our mention from August and the best price we could find now by $199. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- one-step folding
- handles grades up to 10%
- double braking
- built-in front LED lights, rear brake light, customizable LED ambient lights
- speedometer
- 15mph max speed
- 700W motor
That's $10 under last month's mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in several colors (Cosmic Gray pictured).
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- surface mounted spring-loaded door closer
- Model: KC10HD
