New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Avanti 3.1-Cu. Ft. Retro Compact Refrigerator
$159 $400
free shipping

It's $241 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
Features
  • glass shelves
  • 0.4-cu. ft. capacity
  • Model: RMRS31X7G-IS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers eBay Avanti
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $159 Buy Now