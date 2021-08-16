Avanti 2.5-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer for $160
New
Ends Today
eBay · 42 mins ago
Avanti 2.5-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$160
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $39. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
Features
  • manual defrost
  • measures 32.75" x 16.5" x 16.5"
  • Model: CF24Q0W
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers eBay Avanti
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $160 Buy Now