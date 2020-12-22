New
Avanti 0.9-Cu. Ft. 900W Countertop Microwave
$64 $75
free shipping

Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" for 68% off the list price and a low by $10. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Stainless Steel/Black.
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • touch pad controls
  • 6 pre-programmed cooking modes
  • add 30 seconds button
  • 10 power levels
  • weight and speed defrosts
  • digital clock and timer
  • child safety lock
  • push button door release
  • turntable with glass tray
  • Model: MT9K3S
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
