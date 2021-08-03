Aukey Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $18

Coupon code "50DEAL" takes half off for the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- 14 different LED backlight effects
- blue switches
- Model: KM-G16
That's a $50 low, the best price we've seen, and a savings of $140 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- backlit keys
- floating cantilever design
- USB-C port
- also compatible with iPad Pro 11"(1st and 2nd gen) tablets
- Model: MXQT2LL/A
Apply coupon code "YUNZIIKEYCAP" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yunz Innovation via Amazon.
- In several colors (Neon pictured).
- includes 157 keycaps, keycap puller, and storage box
- Cherry profile
- customizable layouts
Save $19 by applying coupon code "YUNZIISK61". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several size and color options (Gateron Brown Switch, Black 61 Keys pictured).
- Sold by Yunz Innovation via Amazon.
- 3 customizable FN keys
- backlit with approximately 16.8 million color RGB effects
- Type-C dual modes
- includes extra keycaps for Mac OS
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "SAVEONMARVO" for a savings of 18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue Switch (pictured) and Red Switch.
- Sold by Marvo Legends via Amazon.
- honeycomb shell design
- 87 keys
- NKRO anti-ghosting
- RGB backlit
- 6 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI
- ergonomic leather wrist rest
- Model: CM373
Apply coupon code "45DEAL" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Aukey
- 170° wide-angle lens
- G-sensor-activated emergency recording
- loop recording
- heat & cold endurance
- dual-port car charger
- Model: DR02 P
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Apply coupon code "DPLML02" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL02
Coupon code "DPLM300" cuts $80 off for the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Bluetooth 5.1
- background noise reduction
- 360° voice coverage
- Model: LY-H1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Aukey
|49%
|--
|$18
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$30 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register