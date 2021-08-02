Aukey Universal Travel Plug Adapter for $15

Apply coupon code "45DEAL" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Aukey
- four plug types
- two AC outputs
- USB-C port
- USB-A port
- Model: USAN1018624
Apply coupon code "LDVEC2K2" for a savings of $120. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ruixikj via Amazon.
- 110V AC outlet
- 12V outlet
- recharges fully in 5 to 8 hours via home or car outlet
- can also recharge via solar panel (solar panel not included)
- various USB ports
- LED light
- 8.25" tall
- Model: KOYOT-01
It's $80 under our refurbished mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $211. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Choose Ship-to-Store pickup to dodge a shipping fee of $12.59.
- 1,000 watts peak power, 800 watts running power
- 6-hour runtime
- 5,000 RPM
- Model: GEN1000I
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in device & battery guard
- charges to 80% in less than six hours
- charge up to nine devices at the same time
- 155 watt-hours of lithium-ion battery capacity
- Model: iGen160s
Clip the $30 off on page coupon and apply code "G9N8SAWT" for a savings of $80, which drops it $26 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable stand
- IP65 waterproof
- high-efficiency monocrystalline solar cells
- dual USB QC3.0 ports, USB-C port, and 18V DC output
- includes 10-in-1 DC connector kit, DC to DC cable, and DC to Anderson cable
Apply coupon code "45DEAL" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Aukey
- 170° wide-angle lens
- G-sensor-activated emergency recording
- loop recording
- heat & cold endurance
- dual-port car charger
- Model: DR02 P
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Apply coupon code "DPLML02" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL02
Coupon code "DPLM300" cuts $80 off for the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Bluetooth 5.1
- background noise reduction
- 360° voice coverage
- Model: LY-H1
