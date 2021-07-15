Aukey USB-C Fast Charger for $10
Aukey · 22 mins ago
Aukey USB-C Fast Charger
$10 $19
free shipping

Apply coupon code "15THAUKEY" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • compatible with USB-C powered devices
  • Power Delivery 3.0 port
  • foldable plug
  • UL-certified
  • built-in safeguards
  • 18-watt
  • Model: PA-F1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "15THAUKEY"
  • Expires 7/26/2021
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers Aukey Aukey
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Aukey 17% -- $10 Buy Now
Amazon   $8 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price