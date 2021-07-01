Aukey RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $26

Aukey · 1 hr ago
$26 $51
free shipping
Apply coupon code "dn50" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Aukey
Tips
- In Blue Switches.
Features
- 7 color presets
- 12 lighting configuration presets
- 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- Model: KM-G12
Details
Comments
