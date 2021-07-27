Aukey Minima 20W USB-C Charger for $5

Aukey offers its Aukey Minima 20W USB-C Charger for $11.99. Coupon code "MINIMA4U" cuts that to $4.99. Shipping adds $3 or you can get free shipping if your order total is $25 or more. Buy Now at Aukey
- foldable plug
- fast charging
- Model: PA-Y20S
Apply coupon code "XJZV2V2A" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MarchPower Direct via Amazon.
- Available in Silver or Blue.
- 15-watt fast charge
- includes 20-watt USB-C PD adapter
- compatible with iPhone 12 series phones and AirPods
- built-in kickstand
Clip the 60% off on page coupon for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JX US via Amazon.
- 4-foot cable
- Designed for "iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPad 2020, AirPods Pro, and Google Pixel 5 XL."
- Model: OD-A1
Apply coupon code "RPKOSDS" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in Black.
- foldable
- 18W 3.0 port and 12W USB-A port
- charges 2 devices simultaneously
- Model: RP-PC132
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "BASEUS45W" to get 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- foldable pins
- one cable is included
- Model: CCGAN45CS
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Aukey
- IMX415 Sony sensor
- 7 layers glass lens
- 170° wide angle view
- emergency recording mode
- loop recording
- motion detection
- Model: DRS1
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Aukey
- 3 USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- lightining input
- micro USB input
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- electromagnetic interference and electrostatic discharge protection
- up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
- four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
- Model: CB-C64
Apply coupon code "20THDN" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
- 4 lighting modes
- adjustable brightness
- control via Aukey Home app
- voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: LT-T21
Apply code "DP50010" to save an extra 50% off select items. Shop Now at keeypon.com
- Pictured is the Aukey 1080p HD Webcam for $21.84 after coupon ($28 off list).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
