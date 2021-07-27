Aukey Minima 20W USB-C Charger for $5
Aukey · 1 hr ago
Aukey Minima 20W USB-C Charger
$4.99 $12
$3 shipping

Aukey offers its Aukey Minima 20W USB-C Charger for $11.99. Coupon code "MINIMA4U" cuts that to $4.99. Shipping adds $3 or you can get free shipping if your order total is $25 or more. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • foldable plug
  • fast charging
  • Model: PA-Y20S
  • Code "MINIMA4U"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
