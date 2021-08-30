Aukey Fitness Tracker Smart Watch for $22
Aukey Fitness Tracker Smart Watch
$22 $50
Apply code "AK56" to save $28 and drop the price $8 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • 12 activity modes
  • 1.4" TFT screen
  • 320 x 320 resolution
  • compatible with Android and iOS
  • IPX6 waterproof rating
  • Model: LS02
  • Code "AK56"
  • Expires 10/1/2021
