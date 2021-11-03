Aukey · 33 mins ago
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HP37" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- dimmable
- 6 lighting modes
- 4 lighting speeds
- lighting memory function
- Model: LT-ST37
Aukey · 50 mins ago
Aukey Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp
$18 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HP6" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Aukey
Tips
- Available in several colors (Gold pictured).
Features
- dimmable
- color-changing
- 360° touch control base
- Model: LT-T6
Amazon · 1 day ago
Mr. Beams Lighting Products at Amazon
From $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a range of spotlights to deter assailants and invite friends. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Mr. Beams MB3000 Wireless Motion Sensing LED Dual Head Security Spotlight for $22.14 (low by $18).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
ZCPlus Meteor Shower String Lights
$9.59 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "IVWO56J2" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
In White orBlue.
- Sold by Honey Rossetti via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- each light is 11.8"
- 18 LED lights per tube
UntilGone · 3 wks ago
TaoTronics Holiday Laser Light Projector with Remote Control
$17 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Lumary 5/6" LED Smart Downlight 4-Pack
$92 $122
free shipping
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "VUMGO5LL" to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lumary Smart Home via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 light modes
- 16 million colors
Aukey · 1 day ago
Aukey 30W USB-C Dual Port Wall Phone Charger
$13 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AK68" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- dynamic detect
- foldable plug
- Model: PA-D1
Aukey · 1 day ago
Aukey Wireless Over-the-Ear Earbuds
$20 $50
free shipping
Apply code "AK60" to save $30. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- 12mm drivers
- Bluetooth 5
- up to 35 hours play time
- includes charging case
- Model: EP-T32
