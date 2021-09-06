Aukey 8,000mAh Wireless Power Bank for $12

At $23 off, that's a savings of more than 65%. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- 5-watt Qi wireless charging
- adaptive charging USB port
- 18-watt PD USB-C port
- QC 3.0 USB port
- low current mode
- Model: PB-Y25
-
Expires 10/1/2021
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "AK55" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- US, UK, and EU plugs
- 20W USB-C PD port
- folding prongs
- dual charging
- Model: USAN1021224
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Black or White.
- dual USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- micro USB input
- LED indicator light
- includes micro USB cable
- Model: PB-N73
Apply coupon code "AK50" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Aukey
- Qi-compatible
- dual-leg stand
Use coupon code "DNS172" for $19 off, making it $13 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in White.
- USB-C PD 3.0, micro USB, and Lightning inputs
- PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and iSmart outputs
- LED indicator
- Model: RP-PB172
Coupon code "A8ZGRVWN" takes $10 off and makes it one of the least expensive solar chargers we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- carabiner, compass, and 2-LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- waterproof
- charges via microUSB or solar
Applying coupon code "WWVI8S2L" makes this a low by $166. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bullbat via Amazon.
- USB-C port
- 2 USB ports
- 12V DC output
- 12V DC input
- AC output
- LED light
- frequency switch
- LCD screen
- includes AC adapter, car charger cable, and solar charging cable
- Model: BT250
That's the best deal we could find for this quantity by $10, although most stores charge around $40 or more for a single power bank. Buy Now at SideDeal
- In Blue or Pink.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 29 extra hours of battery life
- charge up to two devices at once
Apply coupon code "70DEAL" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Aukey
- foldable plug
- USB-C and USB-A ports
Apply code "AK56" to save $28 and drop the price $8 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Aukey
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Black or White.
- Shipping adds $4.99.
- charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W
- Model: LC-A3
Use coupon code "AK50" for 50% off and a low by $6. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99.
- two AC outputs
- USB-C port
- USB-A port
- four plug types
- Model: USAN1018624
Apply coupon code "PB10" to get this deal. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping is $4. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- USB-C and USB-A ports
- supports supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Get this price via coupon code "MIX3" and save $26 off list. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Aukey
|65%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$24 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register