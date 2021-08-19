Aukey 48" Height-Adjustable Electric Standing Desk for $215

Coupon code "AK57" makes this the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Aukey
- LED control panel
- one-touch switching
- dual-motor lift system
- measures 48" x 24" workspace, and extends from 2.3-foot to 3.94-foot high
- Model: SD-01
Apply coupon code "GET20" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $22. Buy Now at Monoprice
- lift and lower up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
- adjustable from 28" to 47.5" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- Model: 35377
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this deal. That's $76 under our mention from last September and the best price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This doesn't include a desktop, but it will accommodate desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- C'mon, you can do this much D.I.Y., right?
- adjustable from 29.5" to 47.2" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- manual crank system
- Model: 115721
Apply coupon code "GET30" for a savings of $167, factoring in the additional $72 savings from the free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice
- electric height adjustment from 25.2" to 51.2"
- 3 memory presets
- Model: 36079
Apply coupon code "GET30" for a $153 savings with free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice
- adjustable desktop height from 29.5" to 45.3"
Use code "50DEAL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Aukey
- includes 12 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports
- surge protection
- Model: PA-S24
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Aukey
- 2MP CMOS sensor
- wide-angle lens
- G-sensor
- motion detection
- loop recording
- Model: DRA1
Apply coupon code "AKDEAL" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Aukey
- 2MP
- 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor
- adjustable angle
- compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $112 off the list price. Buy Now at Aukey
- RGB lighting
- up to 330-lbs. load-bearing capacity
- headphone hook
- cup holder
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $25. Buy Now at Aukey
- wireless charging stand
- PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging
- LED indicators
Coupon code "50DEAL" takes half off for the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- 14 different LED backlight effects
- blue switches
- Model: KM-G16
Apply coupon code "DPLML02" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL02
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Aukey
|--
|$215
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register