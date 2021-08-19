Aukey 48" Height-Adjustable Electric Standing Desk for $215
Aukey 48" Height-Adjustable Electric Standing Desk
$215 $500
free shipping

Coupon code "AK57" makes this the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • LED control panel
  • one-touch switching
  • dual-motor lift system
  • measures 48" x 24" workspace, and extends from 2.3-foot to 3.94-foot high
  • Model: SD-01
  • Code "AK57"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
