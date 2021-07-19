Aukey 4K Dash Cam for $78
Aukey · 54 mins ago
Aukey 4K Dash Cam
$78 $120
free shipping

Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • IMX415 Sony sensor
  • 7 layers glass lens
  • 170° wide angle view
  • emergency recording mode
  • loop recording
  • motion detection
  • Model: DRS1
  • Code "19THDN"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
