Aukey 1080p USB Webcam for $20
Aukey 1080p USB Webcam
$20 $60
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from April and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold by Aukey Store via Newegg.
  • built-in dual noise-reducing microphones
  • 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps
  • 1/3” CMOS image sensor
  • Model: PC-LM1E
