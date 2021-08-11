Aukey 1080p Dash Cam for $30
Aukey · 22 hrs ago
Aukey 1080p Dash Cam
$30 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • 2MP CMOS sensor
  • wide-angle lens
  • G-sensor
  • motion detection
  • loop recording
  • Model: DRA1
  • Code "50DEAL"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
    Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
2 comments
revivoge
aukey has been removed from amazon
4 hr 14 min ago
B1GDEAL
Amazon? That's pure deception!
18 hr 58 min ago

