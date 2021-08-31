AUKEY Basix Pro 20,000mAh Wireless Power Bank for $20
aukeyplus.com · 18 mins ago
AUKEY Basix Pro 20,000mAh Wireless Power Bank
$20 $50
$4 shipping

Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com

  • Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
  • 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
  • stand for wireless charging
  • USB-C input and output
  • Model: PB-WL03
  • Code "BASIXPRO"
