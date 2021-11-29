It's $20 under our mention from last week, the best price we could find today by $10, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- auto locks & unlocks
- fits existing deadbolt
- works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, & other voice assisted devices
- Model: AUG-SL05-M01-S01
Take up to 70% off everything from security cameras, smart assistants, eBook readers, and more, with many at the best prices we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- Picured is the Amazon Echo Auto with Alexa for $14.99 (low by $10 ).
It's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- color night vision
- person detection
- 150° wide angle view
- compatible with Alexa
- Model: KX-HNC500
At $40 off, that matches its Prime Day deal as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- up to 1080p recording
- infrared night vision
- up to 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- Model: B086DKSYTS
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Best Buy
- night vision
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
With price guarantees, you can ensure anything you buy now that drops in the next 30 days from any "Brick and Mortar" or "Authorized Online" retailer, will result in a check sent to balance the difference! Shop Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- 24-month special financing is available on items of $499 or more.
