UntilGone · 42 mins ago
Refurb Asus Wireless AC1750 Dual-Band Gigabit Router
$55 $60
free shipping

That's $41 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • speeds up to 1.75Gbps
  • 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
  • Model: RT-AC66R
  • Code "DNEWS357221"
  • Expires 3/17/2021
    Published 42 min ago
UntilGone 57% -- $55 Buy Now
Newegg   $75 (exp 5 yrs ago) -- Check Price