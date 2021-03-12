That's a low by at least $10 for a new model, but most charge $450 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by prycedin via eBay.
- A 90-day Asus warranty applies.
- functions as a tablet and a laptop
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: J401MA-YS02
- UPC: 192876097021
It's $421 off list and $121 under our December mention. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: R564JA-UH51T
- UPC: 192876825006
That's a low by $20, but most stores charge $700. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
It's $18 under our mention from August, $20 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Slate Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock on March 25 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10th Generation Intel i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: F512JA-AS34
- UPC: 192876649787
That's a savings of $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
That's $200 under our mention from last Black Friday week, and $151 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at $245. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
The next best price is $15 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Add two monitors to your cart and apply coupon code "60600" to drop the price to $33 less than you'd pay for this quantity at Walmart, and just around $128 each. Buy Now at Staples
- VGA and HDMI
- LED-backlit display
- 1920 x 1080 screen resolution
- flicker-free and low blue light technology
- Model: VA27EHEY
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- headphones jack
- auxiliary line in
- built-in speakers
- Model: VE278H
- UPC: 886227253838, 745559484115
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Staples
- Adaptive-Sync technology
- HDMI and D-sub ports
- Vesa wall-mountable
- TUV Rheinland-certified flicker-free and low blue light technology
- Model: VA24EHEY
That's $41 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- speeds up to 1.75Gbps
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
- Model: RT-AC66R
