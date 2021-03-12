New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Asus VivoBook Flip Gemini Lake 14" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
$290 $400
free shipping

That's a low by at least $10 for a new model, but most charge $450 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by prycedin via eBay.
  • A 90-day Asus warranty applies.
  • functions as a tablet and a laptop
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC SSD
  • Windows 10 S
  • Model: J401MA-YS02
  • UPC: 192876097021
Amazon · 4 mos ago
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin & Light 2-in-1 Laptop, 14 FHD Touchscreen, Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
$388 $400

It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • functions as a tablet and a laptop
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC SSD
  • Windows 10 S
  • Model: J401MA-YS02
  • UPC: 192876097021

Verified: 03/12/2021 · Save $11.99 off list

Walmart · 2 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip Gemini Lake 14" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
$460

Buy Now at Walmart

  • functions as a tablet and a laptop
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC SSD
  • Windows 10 S
  • Model: J401MA-YS02
  • UPC: 192876097021
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 27% -- $290 Buy Now
Amazon 2% $440 (exp 4 mos ago) $388 Check Price
Walmart   $490 (exp 2 wks ago) $460 Check Price