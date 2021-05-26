Asus VivoBook Flip 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $529
Asus VivoBook Flip 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 14" Touchscreen Laptop
$529 $599
free shipping

Features
  • 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: TM420UA-WS51T
