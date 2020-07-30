That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA
Expires 7/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $150 under list price and one of the most affordable Ryzen U models of the moment. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Model: Q407IQ-BR5N4
That's the lowest price we could find by $19, and a good price on a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9300H Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6” 1920x1080 (1080p) HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: FX505GT-US52
Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot!
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
That's $449 less than B&H Photo Video charges for a closed-box unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 16GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on thousands of items, from photography, to computers, to audio, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items receive free shipping.
Save on over cameras, speakers, drones, computers, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Direct Savings Club via Amazon
- Data transfer rates of up to 1.9GB/s
- Wave control
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- USB 3.0
- NAT firewall protection
- Model: SRT-AC1900
