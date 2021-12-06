It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
It's a savings of $250 off list.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: K513EA-OB74
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately).
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
It's a savings of $110 off list.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C433TA-AS384T
- UPC: 195553135870
That's a low by $197 and the best price we've seen.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM & 64GB eMM
- Chrome OS
- Model: C433TA-AS384T
- UPC: 195553135870
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront.
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find.
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
- Pictured is the Realspace Mobile Sit-to-Stand Compact Desk for $129.99 (low by $41).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today.
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
It's $2 under our July mention and the best price we could find now by $102.
- It's available in Gray (pictured) or Black.
- adjustable tilt
- waterfall seat cushion
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- 1-touch height adjustment
- Model: GF-50553M-1
- UPC: 735854841805
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else.
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
That's half off and the best deal we could find.
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
That's the best price we could find by $30.
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
That's an all-time low and the lowest price we could find now by $29. (It's also a very low price for a monitor with these specs.)
- Redeem this $20 mail-in rebate to get this price.
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 170Hz refresh rate
- DisplayHDR 400 certified
- supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync
- HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2
- Model: VG27AQL1A
