That's a $20 drop from our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $140. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Midnight Blue.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2246x1080 IPS-Type LCD display
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 12MP rear & 8MP front cameras
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: ZS620KL-S845-6G64G-BL
Expires 6/25/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAD30016US
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: LM-Q850QM
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the brightest deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Yellow.
- 70-lumen output
- Four AA batteries are required (included)
- Xenon incandescent bulb
- Model: 2430-010-110
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
That's the best price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: FX505DU-WB72
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GL10DH
It's the best deal we could find by $500. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Glacier Blue.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 6GB GPU
- dual 12V fans with adjustable modes
- 9th Generation
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- HD IPS 240Hz display
- ROG intelligent cooling thermal system
- ROG Aura per-key RGB backlit keyboard
- Model: GU502GU-XH74-BL
