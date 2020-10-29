That's $330 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This item is in "like new" condition.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
That's the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.9" HD LED display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX392FN-XS77
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 16GB Intel Optane Memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8yk40av-1
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's a 50% savings off the list price, and a great deal on a 65" TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available for pickup only in select locations, though stock may be low.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Model: 65H6510G
It's a savings of $200 off list and one of the best prices we're expecting on a 55" TV this year. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Android TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S434
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- works with ASUS Router App
- Model: RT-AC86U
