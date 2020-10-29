New
Best Buy · 44 mins ago
Asus ROG Zephyrus 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
$1,250 $1,580
free shipping

That's $330 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Best Buy Asus
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Black Friday Holiday Gift Guide Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 20% -- $1250 Buy Now