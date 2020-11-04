New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Amber Lake Y m3 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$360 $570
free shipping

That's $183 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Voodublu via ebay in like-new condition.
  • A 90-day Asus warranty is provided in addition to a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake Y 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C434TA-DSM4T
  • UPC: 192876215647
