- Sold by Voodublu via ebay in like-new condition.
- A 90-day Asus warranty is provided in addition to a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake Y 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: C434TA-DSM4T
- UPC: 192876215647
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This item is in "like new" condition.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.9" HD LED display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX392FN-XS77
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
- Available in Black/Yellow.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The discount applies in cart.
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- works with ASUS Router App
- Model: RT-AC86U
- Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake Y 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: C434TA-DSM4T
- UPC: 192876215647
