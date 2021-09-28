That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Q408UG-211.BL
Published 36 min ago
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TM420UA-WS51T
That's tied with our all-time-low mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) NanoEdge display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CX1100CNA-AS42
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this Chromebook. (You'd pay $40 more for the 64GB eMMC elsewhere.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds of up to 2,700Mbps
- 802.11ax
- parental control
- works with AiMesh-compatible routers
- free lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro network security
- Model: RT-AX68U
