New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Asus ZenBook UX433FA Whiskey Lake i5 14" Laptop
$600 $950
free shipping

Save 36% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
  • 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • This item is in "like new" condition.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $600 Buy Now