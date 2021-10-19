It's $420 off list and the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- ScreenPad 2.0
- Model: UX463FAQ72PCB
Save $170 off list price.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
You'd pay around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC Storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- ultra thin design
- Model: 90NB0Q65-M06560
It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Includes 1-Year Office 365
- Model: L510MA-DS04
- UPC: 195553077323
It's $52 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD Wideview touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: TP470EA-AS34T
- UPC: 195553135771
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
You'd pay $29 more at Amazon for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- No warranty ifnormation is provided.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD AM4 Socket and PCIe 4. 0 for Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 & 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs
- 4 x 288-pin memory slots
- 6 x SATA III slots
- 2 x M. 2 slots (NVMe SSD) - one with PCIe 4. 0 x4 connectivity
- 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x16 mode)
- 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode)
- 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1
- Model: ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Q408UG-211.BL
