Asus Vivobook 10th-Gen. i7 17.3" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD for $700 in cart

That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: X712JA-211.VBSB
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
It's $170 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
That's a savings of $300 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 64 bit
- Model: FX506LI-US53
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
