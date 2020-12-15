That's a savings of $150 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LED display
- 8GB RAM, 32GB Optane, and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: S532FL-OH55
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $9 under our September mention and a low by $5 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- semi-rigid impact-resistant EVA top pocket
- padded laptop and tablet compartments
- checkpoint-friendly design
- integrated trolley strap
- Model: TSB895
Most stores charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- holds a closed MacBook while you use an external monitor
- aluminum design
- Model: 12-2004
Apply coupon code "ZAM34ZTR" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jondarla via Amazon.
- adjustable height from 1” to 12.2”
- adjustable tilt from 0° to 80°
- aluminum alloy construction
- foldable with storage bag
- fits laptops up to 17.3"
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Black or White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $39.99 shipping fee.
- 1 file drawer
- 100-lbs. weight capacity
- scratch-resistant work surface
Save on software, desktops, laptops, office furniture, paper and printing supplies, cleaning supplies, and much more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on December 17
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p)
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512DA-EB51
- UPC: 192876310878
It's $410 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- A 90-day ASUS warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- for up to 20 devices
- covers up to 3,000 square feet
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
- advanced WPA/WPA2 wireless encryption, parental controls, and guest access
- Model: RT-ACRH12
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm MSM8956 1.80GHz Hexa core CPU
- 9.7" 1536x2048 IPS display
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0
- Model: ZT500KL
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|17%
|--
|$700
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register