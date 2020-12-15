New
Asus VivoBook S15 i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$700 $850
Features
  • Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 32GB Optane, and 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: S532FL-OH55
