Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Asus VivoBook 17 AMD Ryzen 7 17.3" Laptop
$550 $600
free shipping

That's $50 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: X712DA-BR7N6
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
