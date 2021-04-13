That's $70 under our last mention and a low by $110 today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: X512DABTS2020RL
It's $18 under our mention from August, $20 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Slate Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock on April 1 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10th Generation Intel i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: F512JA-AS34
- UPC: 192876649787
That's a savings of $400. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10870H 2.2GHZ Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TUF506LU-US74
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Use coupon code "2021APRILDEAL3" to take $250 off a wide range of builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
That's a savings of $36. View your favorite videos ad free and uninterrupted. Plus, you'll get premium access to the YouTube Music app. Shop Now at Best Buy
- A BestBuy.com account is required. Instructions on how to redeem will be emailed after purchase.
- digital download
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
It's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
