Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Asus VivoBook 15 2nd-Gen. Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$450 $700
free shipping

That's $70 under our last mention and a low by $110 today. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: X512DABTS2020RL
