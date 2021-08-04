Asus VivoBook 15 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $400

It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) NanoEdge display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CX1100CNA-AS42
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $61 under our mention from last week, $161 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also tied with our March mention as the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration.) Plus, the free wireless mouse is a $16.95 value. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- Wireless mouse will appear in cart.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes HP Wireless 220 Mouse
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Choose from 17 models, with prices starting from $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for $129 (low by $50).
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
It's $18 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Platinum.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now, also by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 6 battery backup outlets
- 3 surge protection only outlets (All 9 outlets get surge protection, but only 6 get battery backup.)
- Model: BVN900M1
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Abyss Blue.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
It's competitively priced elsewhere but this ekes out the rest by around $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Asus blue light filter
- kickstand
- USB Type-C port (compatible with USB Type-A via driver)
- Model: MB16ACV
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
It's $3 under our June mention, $23 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- works with ASUS Router App
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- Model: RT-AC86U
