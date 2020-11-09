New
Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$520 $700
free shipping

It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: F512JA-OH71
