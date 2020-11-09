It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Save 43% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This item is in "like new" condition.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
That's $330 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
That's $183 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via ebay in like-new condition.
- A 90-day Asus warranty is provided in addition to a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake Y 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: C434TA-DSM4T
- UPC: 192876215647
It's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.9" HD LED display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX392FN-XS77
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Save $210 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- washable foam filter
- 6ft cord
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- works with ASUS Router App
- Model: RT-AC86U
