Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $350
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop
$350 $500
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: F512JA-OH36
Details
