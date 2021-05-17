Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $350

It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
It's $170 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
That's a savings of $300 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 64 bit
- Model: FX506LI-US53
It's the lowest price we could find by $51.
Update: It's now $149. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey.
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C423NA-BCLN5
- UPC: 192876745229
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply coupon code "NEWYOGASALE2" to get this deal. That's $419 off and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BJ0005US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Pentium Gold 22" All-in-One Desktop PC for $449.99 ($120 off).
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
It's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
