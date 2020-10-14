That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: FA506IV-BR7N12
That's the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.9" HD LED display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX392FN-XS77
That's a savings of $331 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on November 3 but can be ordered now.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 30 days of Xbox Game Pass for PC
- Model: G532LWS-DS76
- UPC: 192876664735
Save on 40 items, with prices starting from $100. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- up to 10 ppm monochrome and up to 7.2 ppm color copying
- up to 15.8 ppm monochrome and up to 11.3 ppm color printing
- 2400 dpi scanning
- 2.4" display WiFi
- voice activated printing
- smart device printing
- Model: XP-6100
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- washable foam filter
- 6ft cord
It's $60 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1ms response time
- Model: 24G1OD
