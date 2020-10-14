New
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$520
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: F512JA-OH71
