Office Depot and OfficeMax · 38 mins ago
Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. 1080p 15.6" Laptop
$350 $500
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: F512JA-OH36
