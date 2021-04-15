That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
-
-
It's $18 under our mention from August, $20 off the list price, and the best deal we could find.
- Available in Slate Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock on April 1 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10th Generation Intel i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: F512JA-AS34
- UPC: 192876649787
That's a savings of $400.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10870H 2.2GHZ Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TUF506LU-US74
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops.
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Apply coupon code "35DEAL7280" to save on a variety of configurations.
- Clearance items are excluded from coupon offers.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list.
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
That's the best price we could find by $13.
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD Resolution
- 6ms Response Time
- 2 x USB Type-C Ports, that Supports DisplayPort 1.2
- Low Blue Light Technology
- Tilt Adjustable, Weight 1.26 lbs
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
- UPC: 760575583895
It's the best price we could find by $42.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3.
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
