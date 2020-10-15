That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: FA506IV-BR7N12
It's $70 under list, the best price we could find, and a good deal on a computer with these specs. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512DA-EB51
That's the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.9" HD LED display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX392FN-XS77
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $184 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Start grabbing Black Friday deals 45 days early on TVs, laptops, phones, and more. Plus, sign up for My Best Buy membership to ensure you don't lose out, should prices drop (see below). Shop Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee. So, if the price of any of these products you buy drops by November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. (It's free to sign up too.)
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on appliances, tablets, laptops, headphones, cameras, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
