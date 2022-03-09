Not only do you get this laptop for less than other stores charge for the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3060 version, you're also getting an RTX 3070 without trading your firstborn to a strange sorcerer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 2560x1440 165Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: GA503QR-211.ZG15
It's a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11260H 2.10GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: FX706HE-211.TM17
It's the second-best price we've seen, and $100 less than you'll find it for elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
That's $250 off and a great price for a laptop with these specs (especially an RTX 3000-series card, 120Hz display, and a 1TB SSD). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 120Hz touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: GV301QE-211.ZG13
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Discounts on over 40 models. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 11th-Gen. i5 128GB 13" Windows 11 Tablet for $859.99 ($46 low).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
You'll pay about $300 just for the GPU alone -- assuming you can find it in-stock anywhere else. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G10DK-WH563
It's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- dual-band 2.4GHz / 5.0GHz frequency
- dual core Intel CPU
- 128MB flash memory
- AiCloud
- parental control
- built-in print server
- Model: AC2600
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- triple-level game accelerator
- Model: GT-AC2900
The Blue Cave works with IFTTT and Amazon Alexa to integrate into your smart home and with its stylish look it will also blend well with your decor. It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual band
- compatible with Alexa and AiMesh
- includes TrendMicro and TrendMicro Titanium 1-year antivirus protection for mobile and PCs
- Model: Blue Cave
