eBay · 51 mins ago
Asus ROG Zephyrus 4th-Gen Ryzen 9 14" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,450 in cart $1,500
free shipping

That's a $50 discount on a hugely powerful laptop – third-party sellers elsewhere charge at least $1,750. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
