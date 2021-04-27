That's a $50 discount on a hugely powerful laptop – third-party sellers elsewhere charge at least $1,750. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's the best price we could find by $92. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
It's $120 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
It's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by ZIP code, but tends to be around $10.
- Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.8GHz quad core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: P5440FA-XS74
That's $220 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save $345 off list and make this the best price we've seen. (It was $699 in our March mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: PVA00001
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $47.49 (via "PICKCR5", refurb low by 18)
That's $90 under our December mention, the lowest price we've seen, and a the best we could find now by $99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
It's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB Type-C, Micro HDMI
- 7800mAh lithium-polymer battery (up to 4-hour battery life)
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: P5440FA-XS54
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by ZIP code, but tends to be around $10.
- Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: P2451FA-XS51
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|3%
|--
|$1450
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register