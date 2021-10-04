New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$180 $190
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- AMD AM4 Socket and PCIe 4. 0 for Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 & 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs
- 4 x 288-pin memory slots
- 6 x SATA III slots
- 2 x M. 2 slots (NVMe SSD) - one with PCIe 4. 0 x4 connectivity
- 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x16 mode)
- 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode)
- 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1
- Model: ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
eBay · 4 days ago
Unlocked Nokia 106 Dual-Band GSM Phone
$25
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
Features
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
eBay · 18 hrs ago
Power Systems Multi-Function Non-Slip Weight Bench
$110 $370
free shipping
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
eBay · 20 hrs ago
Apple at eBay
up to 64% off
free shipping
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
eBay · 4 days ago
Cold Steel Brooklyn Smasher Bat
$25 $67
free shipping
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
Features
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Asus ROG Strix 4th-Gen. Ryzen 7 Gaming Desktop w/ RTX 3070 8GB GPU
$1,700
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
Features
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
eBay · 3 days ago
Asus TUF Gaming 11th-Gen. i5 17.3" Laptop w/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti
$800 $1,000
free shipping
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11260H 2.10GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: FX706HE-211.TM17
Amazon · 6 days ago
Asus WiFi 6 Dual-Band Gigabit Router
$160 $180
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- speeds of up to 2,700Mbps
- 802.11ax
- parental control
- works with AiMesh-compatible routers
- free lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro network security
- Model: RT-AX68U
Walmart · 6 days ago
Asus VivoBook Flip 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 14" Touchscreen Laptop
$529 $599
free shipping
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TM420UA-WS51T
More Offers
Amazon · 3 mos ago
$180
free shipping
Features
- AMD AM4 Socket and PCIe 4. 0 for Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 & 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs
- 4 x 288-pin memory slots
- 6 x SATA III slots
- 2 x M. 2 slots (NVMe SSD) - one with PCIe 4. 0 x4 connectivity
- 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x16 mode)
- 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode)
- 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1
- Model: ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$138 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$180
|Buy Now
|eBay
|5%
|--
|$180
|Check Price
Sign In or Register