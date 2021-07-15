Asus ROG 11th-Gen. i7 Gaming Desktop PC for $1,600

That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Get up to half off these laptops, desktops, monitors, and more in the best sale we've seen from Dell Technologies this year. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $609 ($505 off).
Use coupon code "DTXPSSEAFF79" for s a$600 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xd8940ser30haff
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
It's a savings of $528 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
Save up to $150 on various iPhone models, AirPods from $110, up to $200 off iPads, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple 11" iPad Pro 256GB Tablet (2020) for $700 (low by $70)
That is $40 below the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds of up to 2,700Mbps
- 802.11ax
- parental control
- works with AiMesh-compatible routers
- free lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro network security
- Model: RT-AX68U
That's $100 less than our May mention, and a $150 discount on a hugely powerful laptop – third-party sellers elsewhere charge over $1,700. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-gen. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA401QM-211.ZG14
That's a savings of $80 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- world's first AiMesh Gigabit Router with smart speaker
- Aimesh supported
- 2 ethernet ports
- 802.11ac, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11b, and 802.11n standards
That's a savings of $350. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping starts at about $9.98, but may vary by ZIP Code.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's better to by a 1-year Sam's Club membership for $45. (See offer below for details.)
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: P5440FA-XS54
