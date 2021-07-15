Asus ROG 11th-Gen. i7 Gaming Desktop PC for $1,600
Best Buy
Asus ROG 11th-Gen i7 Gaming Desktop PC w/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
$1,600
free shipping

That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere.

Features
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
  • Windows 10
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
  • Model: G15CE-B9
Details
