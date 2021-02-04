New
Refurb Asus N600 Dual-Band Wireless Router
$38 $40
free shipping

Coupon code "017221" drops the price; it's the best deal for a refurb now by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
  • parental controls
  • Model: RT-N53
Details
Comments
  • Code "017221"
  • Expires 3/3/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
