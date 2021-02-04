Coupon code "017221" drops the price; it's the best deal for a refurb now by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
That's a low by $13, although most sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 400 Mbps download speed
- 1.8" LCD screen
- Model: AC797-100NAS
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1. 5 GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
Apply coupon code "958121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- compatible with PC and Mac with USB 2.0+
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 2 custom condenser capsules with advanced DSP
- ideal for for Skype, Zoom, & recording
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Get this price via coupon code "479121-AFS".
- motion sensor
- dual USB ports
That's the best price we could find by a buck after coupon code "9773121-AFS". Buy Now at UntilGone
- Requires 2 x AA batteries (not included).
- 80 colorful plastic domino blocks
Apply coupon code "194121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Espresso Brown picture).
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NB0QUE-M12830
It's $500 under list, $150 under our October mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.9" HD LED display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX150 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX392FN-XS77
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
