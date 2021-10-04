You'd pay around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC Storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- ultra thin design
- Model: 90NB0Q65-M06560
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11260H 2.10GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: FX706HE-211.TM17
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TM420UA-WS51T
That's tied with our all-time-low mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) NanoEdge display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CX1100CNA-AS42
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Q408UG-211.BL
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds of up to 2,700Mbps
- 802.11ax
- parental control
- works with AiMesh-compatible routers
- free lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro network security
- Model: RT-AX68U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD AM4 Socket and PCIe 4. 0 for Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 & 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs
- 4 x 288-pin memory slots
- 6 x SATA III slots
- 2 x M. 2 slots (NVMe SSD) - one with PCIe 4. 0 x4 connectivity
- 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x16 mode)
- 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode)
- 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1
- Model: ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING
You'd pay over $300 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Includes 1-Year Office 365
- Model: L510MA-DS04
- UPC: 195553077323
